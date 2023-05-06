We’ve often mentioned the catastrophic financial consequences if Citizens insurance, the state-backed insurer of last resort, goes broke. Thanks goodness that’s not happening right now, but the fear is justified after Insurance Commissioner Mike Yaworsky announced a plan to charge all homeowners a 1% fee to cover losses by insurance companies who have gone belly-up this year.

The recently announcement came after Florida Insurance Guaranty Association requested the 1% surcharge — called an emergency assessment — to cover costs of claims. FIGA is a nonprofit agency that handles claims when insurance companies go under in Florida.