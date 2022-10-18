Are you ready for the next one? Mother Nature doesn’t care that Florida is still recovering from Ian. Hurricane season has eight weeks to go, and Tampa Bay residents can use their recent preparations as a personal dress rehearsal for what worked — and what still needs work. With Ian fresh in our minds, make a list for next time. It could be much sooner than we all wish.

First, were you safe? Did you have adequate time to put up hurricane coverings and secure your home? Make a note of how long it took for next time. Did you have the necessary tools and wing nuts and the like? Or did you have to make trips to Home Depot at the last minute? Is everything in a place where you can easily find it for next time — and labeled?