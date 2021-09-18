It has been 20 years since terrorists hijacked commercial airlines and caused not just havoc, but those catastrophic events threatened the very safety of every American. Even if you believe that the attacks were part of some larger “American” conspiracy, there can be no denying that the attacks occurred. Subsequently, there were shoe bombs and other highly publicized potential attacks that have been foiled. No one playing with a full deck can argue that our democracy and our way of life were under attack. As a nation, we needed a full-court press and to be unified against an enemy that still has one goal in mind — destruction of the United States of America.
Twenty years later, as we reflect on and support the efforts of those who lost so much including their lives, livelihood, sense of safety, family and friends, and innocence, it is difficult to comprehend why COVID-19 has emerged as such a polarizing force when we have lost nearly two-thirds of a million Americans to this pandemic that continues to ravage our lives. Just as the Transportation Security Administration was established as part of an effort for better coordination among agencies that are responsible for our safety and security, the nation established workgroups, committees and taskforces to determine the type of response needed to protect and to save lives from COVID-19.
Unfortunately, we have not seen the same level of results.
For starters, a majority of individuals traveling through the airport remove shoes, jackets, jewelry, belts and other personal items with very little fanfare. We agree to searches, to have our bodies X-rayed, to reduce the amount of liquid we keep on our person or in carry-on bags and even toss items before we approach the checkpoints. Question: As a nation, would we continue to argue that swift and severe action was needed against the terrorist of 9/11, if they were responsible for 1,400 deaths each day? Would you? Of course, some of us reading this will argue that 9/11 and COVID-19 are independent, different events that precipitated in very different ways. Yes, you are correct. Thank you for emphasizing this point. Take a closer look, though, what do you see? Here is the reality: Lives are lost every day; families are disrupted and destroyed; businesses are failing; the economy is struggling to find equilibrium; and millions of Americans are scared.
Would you be able to live with yourself comfortably if you learned that you were unknowingly responsible for giving the terrorists a ride to the airport so they could attack our country? Of course not, you cannot conceive of any who cares about family, friends and neighbors ever doing such as thing, even unwillingly. Here’s news for you, yes, those who decide not to get vaccinated and/or choose not to wear a mask to protect others are guilty of using their freedom to take the lives of others. Can you live with this or, worse yet, will you die as a result and leave your loved ones to mourn and ask: Why?