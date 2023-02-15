Remember the famous Sesame Street sorting game “One of these things (is not like the other)”? Big Bird, Cookie Monster or another character would show kids four items — three animals that can fly and a cow, or three red firefighter helmets and a silver top hat. And then they would ask in song, “Can you tell which thing is not like the others?” We have some similar questions about the sales tax breaks that Gov. Ron DeSantis proposed in his budget this week, though we promise to skip the singing.

Sales tax breaks are easy to like — they let us keep more of our own money. Plus, the state is flush with funds these days, so generally we support the tax exemptions the governor proposed. But one of his suggestions caught our eye.