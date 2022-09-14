The first arrests by Gov. Ron DeSantis’ new election police lived up to their intent. That is, the staged announcements about voter fraud distracted from actual misdeeds by the governor — his redrawing of congressional district maps to favor his party despite a law enacted to prevent that.

The arrests won the governor the attention he craved, at the expense of 20 released ex-cons. The 20, including three from Palm Beach County, had served their time and for all appearances had no idea they’d broken the law again, much less by committing that most heinous of all crimes — voting. They’d heard the law had changed and that felons were eligible to have their rights restored and were encouraged to register.