Florida lawmakers have agreed to pony up $25 million for law enforcement agencies to replace aerial drones. On its face, the idea doesn’t sound so bad — helping the people sworn to protect us buy needed and important equipment. If only it were that simple. What the Legislature is really doing is doubling down on an already dubious idea. When will the Republican lawmakers in Tallahassee finally stand up to any of the governor’s bad policies?
Police, firefighters and mosquito control districts across Florida and around Tampa Bay use drones. They are cheaper and faster than launching a helicopter. They also help track suspects and find missing people. The problem — if we can even call it that — is where many of the best drones are made: China. Gov. Ron DeSantis doesn’t like that. He has no evidence that China is somehow using the drones in a nefarious way. Nor has anyone else made a convincing argument about the threat posed by Chinese-made drones. A 2021 U.S. military study found no security risks from popular drones made by Chinese manufacturer Da Jiang Innovations, or DJI. In fact, the same study recommended them for government use (before the Pentagon stepped in and said the report was “inaccurate and uncoordinated.”) Still, DeSantis says no way. Not in this state. He wants all of the Chinese-made drones grounded.
It doesn’t matter that the drones cannot connect to the internet and use software that can prohibit them from flying around airports and other critical places. It doesn’t matter that police have consistently said that DJI drones are better and less expensive than the American-made alternatives. It doesn’t matter that many of the watches, phones and body cameras used by police officers and firefighters are made in China. As we have said before, it doesn’t matter because targeting Chinese drones helps the governor stoke the paranoia of the MAGA base he needs for his potential presidential primary run.
Unfortunately, it gets worse. Police and local governments have spent at least $200 million on Chinese-made drones. It would be unnecessarily wasteful not to keep using them. New Smyrna Beach lawmaker Tom Wright, one of the few Republicans in Tallahassee to publicly question the decision to ground the Chinese drones, said it will cost twice as much to replace them because American makers have increased prices in recent months. So that $25 million set aside to buy new drones won’t help much. It’s wasting good money to paper over a terrible decision that addressed a nonexistent problem. Did DeSantis understand the true cost of this political sop?
It makes sense for the U.S. military to avoid Chinese drones, but local law enforcement don’t use them for military or top-secret purposes. We’d support grounding the Chinese-made drones deployed by local law enforcement if there was evidence China was using them to spy on America or undermine police activities. But no one has made the case. The governor hasn’t even hinted that such evidence exists. Police say the DJI drones are more capable than American-made alternatives. Why would the governor and so many of our state lawmakers want to saddle our law enforcement officers with less capable drones? That’s like forbidding them from using higher-quality body armor.
Grounding the drones might have made for good politics in some circles, but it’s bad policy, the kind of ill-informed posturing that makes it hard for first responders to do their jobs. Spending another $25 million only compounds the folly. At minimum, the governor should reverse the decision and allow the use of the Chinese-made drones until the end of their expected lifespan. Otherwise, he is wasting taxpayer money and putting law enforcement officers in needless peril.