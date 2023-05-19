Florida lawmakers have agreed to pony up $25 million for law enforcement agencies to replace aerial drones. On its face, the idea doesn’t sound so bad — helping the people sworn to protect us buy needed and important equipment. If only it were that simple. What the Legislature is really doing is doubling down on an already dubious idea. When will the Republican lawmakers in Tallahassee finally stand up to any of the governor’s bad policies?

Police, firefighters and mosquito control districts across Florida and around Tampa Bay use drones. They are cheaper and faster than launching a helicopter. They also help track suspects and find missing people. The problem — if we can even call it that — is where many of the best drones are made: China. Gov. Ron DeSantis doesn’t like that. He has no evidence that China is somehow using the drones in a nefarious way. Nor has anyone else made a convincing argument about the threat posed by Chinese-made drones. A 2021 U.S. military study found no security risks from popular drones made by Chinese manufacturer Da Jiang Innovations, or DJI. In fact, the same study recommended them for government use (before the Pentagon stepped in and said the report was “inaccurate and uncoordinated.”) Still, DeSantis says no way. Not in this state. He wants all of the Chinese-made drones grounded.