The election is over and once again the voters of Key West have resoundingly showed their distaste for cruise ships and the continued devasting impact they have on our city each year.
So now what?
The three referenda, which passed convincingly, are now etched into the City of Key West charter and as such are the law of the land. There will, of course, be legal challenges but that is a matter for the courts to decide and the city to answer.
It is important for us as a community to remember how we got to this point. The blame lies squarely with the mayors and city commissioners over the years, as well as the businesses that profit from the cruise ships. Elected officials were tone deaf to the crushing defeat suffered a decade ago by the referendum to simply do a study to widen the ship channel. On its face, the study seems simple enough, but the most recent results demonstrate that voters’ perceptions are obviously different.
Our electorate was voting not so much against a study, but rather against cruise ships. We are here today because those with the power to lead and change were not listening. Maybe, they hoped that voters forgot the message we sent them back then.
Do the voters have your attention now? It is easy to blame or cast aspersions at the Safer, Cleaner Cruise Ship group, but their creation, or another group like them, was inevitable. In any system, when there is an imbalance, it either gets addressed internally or externally, hence the inevitability.
Stated another way, the industry could have easily self-policed. Instead, they choose to neither self-regulate nor consider the citizen preferences. And now, regulation has come from an external source.
Can you hear me now? Now what?
If the lawsuits win, other ballot initiatives may follow, and the cyle will repeat. It is time for the city and industry to take the lead and find reasonable ways to go forward in the years to come.
The citizens of Key West deserve better.