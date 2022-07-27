Florida’s freshwater springs need our help. We’ve abused them in recent decades. Lots of important people talk about supporting the springs, restoring them to their once-pristine condition or something close to it. In 2016, the Legislature even passed a sweeping law that required the state Department of Environmental Protection to create rules to address over-pumping of the groundwater that keeps the springs healthy. But six years later, the state still hasn’t established those rules.

Florida has more than 700 fresh water springs. Some are merely a trickle, while others gush more than 100 cubic feet a second. That’s like filling 17 standard bathtubs to the top every second. When healthy, they are home to loads of wildlife. They also attract tourists and locals looking for a place to cool off. But for decades, the springs have suffered a devastating one-two punch, the Tampa Bay Times’ Zachary T. Sampson reported in a recent article. Fertilizer runoff and other pollution have spread contaminants that choke the springs with algae. Pollution has impaired 24 of the 30 state-designated “Outstanding Florida Springs,” according to state records.