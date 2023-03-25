The luminous Michelle Yeoh said just the right thing Sunday evening as she became the first Asian woman to win the Oscar for best actress: “For all the little boys and girls who look like me watching tonight, this is a beacon of hope and possibilities.”

This year’s Academy Awards will be remembered as the night Hollywood discovered the Asian diaspora. The truth is that Yeoh, who is 60, should have been celebrated for her enormous talent decades ago. Producers and directors should have long seen her as what she so clearly is — in outdated parlance, a “leading lady” — and given her roles that showcased her emotional range, not just her martial-arts moves.