KOLKATA, India — This is a story of human trafficking, but mostly it’s a story of a mother’s love, the adoring son she raised and the highest-return investment in the world today.

Nearly two decades ago, I interviewed a woman named Maya Gayen who had been trafficked at the age of 12 to a brothel here in Kolkata. She had not yet reached puberty then, but a man bought her virginity. She wept and pleaded, but the man raped her.