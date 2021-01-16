We represent a group of concerned pet parents who are alarmed at the news that the Marathon Veterinary Hospital will no longer be providing 24-hour emergency veterinary care.
Although it has been a source of anxiety for us to have to travel up or down the island for emergency care (in Key West, for example, 50 miles to transport a pet in extreme pain and immediate danger), at least we had somewhere in the Keys to take our pets. Now, with that option gone, we are looking at the necessity of the slow, long trip to the mainland for care.
As you well know, in cases of emergencies such as bloat or internal bleeding, hours can mean life or death for an animal in distress.
We are reaching out to come up with a solution to this problem. Perhaps a coordinated effort with other area veterinarians to provide after-hours emergency care would be possible. Or perhaps a practice or practices centrally located or in Key West and able to provide surgical facilities would be willing to add this service. We are prepared to help in whatever manner you deem appropriate, including fundraising if necessary.
In Key West, we consider our pets honorary members of One Human Family and we know all our fellow pet parents in the Keys all feel the same way.
Please contact us atemergencykeysvet@gmail.com to let us know your thoughts and suggestions on how 24-hour emergency veterinary services can be provided for our beloved animal companions.
Janice Gary
Susan Hobbins