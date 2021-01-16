I am a local dive charter captain.
I would like to point out my personal and our local industry’s appreciation to National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration mooring ball maintenance crew.
They have made our lives easier to deliver experience to scuba/snorkeling guests for years. Most recently they have replaced weathered mooring balls and their components on various sites.
This makes it much easier for our industry to share various dive sites, including our Vandenberg.
Capt. Bradley Williams
Key West