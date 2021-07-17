The Monroe County Commission indicates it may no longer support assisted care in Key West.
After more than 60 years, the Monroe County Commission is withdrawing its support for assisted care. This is shameful.
It has been said that the BOCC should not support Poinciana Gardens because it continues a misguided procedure of spending taxpayer funds to assist elder care.
What these contentions ignore is that Monroe County has been the financial engine for Bayshore Manor, a 16-bed assisted living facility. This worthwhile endeavor is now a burden on county funds in a yearly amount closely approximating $1.3-$1.5 million. This will continue unless alternatives are ultimately agreed upon by the city and county.
It appears clear to any citizen that the BOCC should close Bayshore, move the occupants and staff to Poinciana, share costs on a reasonable basis with the city and thereby reduce the yearly outlay.
There are meaningful other benefits for the county. First, the county reacquires the Bayshore building, which can be used for other purposes.
The county could reduce its commercial rental expenses by transferring the Social Services Department to Poinciana, and canceling a $25,000 lease for outside county rentals.
Monroe County could save the current $5 million now budgeted for creating space for seniors to hear lectures, listen to live music, play bridge and Bingo, etc., rather than constructing a new senior center.
Plus, we cannot underestimate the benefits to Monroe County's elders and their families. There is a human factor present here that cannot be ignored or marginalized. Politics cannot be a cut-and-dried adding and subtracting vehicle, separated from all feelings and concepts for those who are trying to deal with the problems and vicissitudes of advanced age.
What are the BOCC's alternatives? Is it the BOCC's plan to dismantle Bayshore and send the occupants home — if there is, in fact, a home — and discharge the Bayshore staff? Both obviously bad options from humanistic and financial standpoints.
During COVID-19 neither Bayshore nor Poinciana could accept new patients. Now the number of residents is once again growing. Combined, the two centers will have about 70 elders. Poinciana is now able to set up day care and respite care for elders whose families must work or have to travel in connection with business/vacations. Such day and respite care will be an additional source of income.
Poinciana needs about 85 full-time residents to break even. We believe that soon Poinciana will be filled to capacity. We cannot let our assisted care and elderly fellow citizens and their families down.
Edwin Swift III
on behalf of the Florida Keys Assisted Care Coalition