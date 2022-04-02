A new agreement with Pier B Development Corporation will be heard by [Key West City] Commissioners on Tuesday and can become law with just four votes. It would encourage Pier B to bring cruise ships up to 1,100-feet long, 349 days per year. And because ships that large can’t actually fit at Pier B, the city would agree to give up a portion of Mallory Square for these behemoths to use whenever they see fit.
But wait, it gets worse. The agreement would last in perpetuity, dooming Key West to a future of giant, polluting cruise ships almost every day of the year — forever.
Why is the city “negotiating” for larger ships at Pier B, and more of them, when the voters want smaller and fewer ships? Why are four people sitting on a dais at City Hall allowed to give away public property unto eternity in exchange for enormous cruise ships that 8,000 people said shouldn’t be allowed in our port?
If you’re thinking there ought to be a law against that — well, there is.
Section 7.03 of the City Code says that the city shall not transfer any real property, or any interest therein, to anyone without the transfer being approved by referendum. The law says the people of Key West get to vote on whether Mallory Square is given away to the cruise lines. The law says we vote on whether there is any new agreement with Pier B at all.
I think most people know how a vote like that will go down.
Commissioners should save us all the headache of another contentious election cycle and put this agreement where it belongs — in the trash.