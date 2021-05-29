The last wind hurricane to strike Key West was Georges in September 1998. Georges’ 100 mph winds sat on top of Key West for nearly 24 hours. Key West went without electricity for 14 hot and humid days. Overwhelmingly, the destruction can be blamed on toppled trees and limbs. Hundreds of untrimmed and poorly maintained trees and their thick, heavy limbs, growing on City and private property, fell across nearly every street, lane and alley, endangering property, the public safety of residents and significantly impeded rescue and recovery efforts. City streets were made impassable due to poor supervision and a lack of interest in maintaining public safety.
On April 13, 2021 I was pedaling northbound along the 900 block of White Street. A large truck safely passed me, yet the top of its trailer struck the low-hanging branches of the Royal Poinciana growing at 913 and 919 White St. A branch extending well out into the street snapped off, striking me in the arms and chest.
I immediately contacted the city's Tree Commission about the danger to public safety presented by this untended tree. I also noted the Royal Poinciana growing on city property in front of 918 White St., its huge branches extending into the middle of White Street, and how neither of these trees were being maintained in a safe or healthy manner.
And now, five weeks and over a dozen email exchanged with city officials, actual and interim, and nothing has been done. These and other unkept trees just like them, remain an ignored and potent threat to public safety. With the city so casually waving off my specific safety incident, what faith can we have in the city being concerned about general public safety? Summer 2021 – déjà vu Georges all over again?
John Parce
Key West