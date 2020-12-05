Along with many of our neighbors at Largo Sound Park, Mile Marker 103.5, we suffered extensive damage from Eta. We paid out of pocket over $3,000 for removal of a tree (totaled our car!) and for removal of much yard debris.
Despite calling Monroe County Solid Waste Management (305-292-4432) to pick up the mountain of debris, we received no help. Numerous phone messages were left to no avail. Due to presidential neglect this area has not been declared a “national disaster,” so FEMA will not help.
I suggest a letter-writing campaign to remove the badly accumulating lawn trash. It continues to be an eyesore and potential health hazard. Can anyone help?
Shirley Miller Stein
Key Largo