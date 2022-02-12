My initial reaction to the proposed cruise ship ordinance was that the city should consider even stronger protections than what is proposed for our marine environment and to protect public health. I agree that the will of the people should not be disregarded. The State of Florida preemption is an awful attack on how democracy is to work. We need to see included limitations to ship size and passenger counts which we are told will be part of an amendment to the development agreement concerning Pier B. We expect to see the amendment very soon.
From my view, the water quality testing is very important, but water testing needs to be extended well beyond 600 feet now included in the ordinance to be effective. We must work with our partners in the county and the marine sanctuary to require that pollutants be monitored on a consistent and frequent basis beyond the 600-feet jurisdictional limit for Key West nearshore waters. Without monitoring water quality, there can be no enforcement for violations by cruise ships or any other vessel to hold them accountable for polluting our waters. And the fine needs to be much higher than $1,000 per day per violation as proposed to at least $10,000 per day. I am working on proposing amendments to the ordinance.
It should be emphasized that we need to include limitations on ship size and number of passengers in this process. Again, I am disappointed that these aspects are not in the current ordinance, but the commission has been advised that these limitations must be part of an amendment to the development agreement with the owners of Pier B. This amendment process is also underway. The city attorneys expect to have a draft of this amendment available prior to the March 1 city commission meeting. Regardless of these discussions about Pier B, I cannot support an ordinance that does not include the same limitations to ship size and passenger capacities that the referenda included for at least the city-controlled pier at Mallory Square and for the city-controlled lease at the Navy pier.
I also understand that the parties, including Safer, Cleaner Ships, will be meeting on March 1 to continue their mediation process, which will take place before any final vote on the proposed ordinance and amendment to the development agreement. I appreciate that all the parties including Safer, Cleaner Ships and city leadership are willing to discuss how the city can best address these very important issues and I look forward to public input at our meeting on Tuesday. Let’s all remember that our government can and should respect the will of the people, protect public health and the marine environment all at the same time!
Sam Kaufman
Vice Mayor, City of Key West