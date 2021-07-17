On Monday July 12, the City Commission held a well-attended workshop to explore legal options, re: limiting size and daily number of cruise ships coming into our port. It was an outstanding example of democracy in action, and the commissioners pledged to represent the will of the people.
Several individuals who spoke in opposition cited loss of cruise ship business and revenues. As a retired Key West business person, I can personally attest to the importance of adapting to the realities/changes on the ground.
“Adapt or Die” has its genesis in Darwin, but — harsh as it may be — is equally applicable to the business world. Channeling energy into creating new venues for one’s business is far more productive than angrily spinning one’s wheels against inevitable changes in the business environment.
George Fontana
Key West