We invite readers to visit http://www.keysmosquitoproject.com for factual resources about the FKMCD-Oxitec mosquito pProject. There you will find links to over 100 peer reviewed publications on Oxitec’s technology, approval letters with supporting materials from the State of Florida, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and a virtual tour inside our labs worldwide.
We have also posted the recordings of a series of 13 (and counting) webinars Florida Keys residents have participated in over the past year. Each webinar provides an opportunity for the public to ask questions, which we’ve answered. In the decade since Oxitec was first invited to the Keys we’ve had frequent local newspaper and radio appearances, presentations in local schools and to local community organizations, postcard mailings, booths at outdoor events throughout the Keys, door-to-door efforts, presentations during government forums, and in the last year a project billboard and the regularly updated project website.
In recent years, the Florida Keys have seen Aedes aegypti mosquitoes transmit dengue locally, travel-related cases of Zika and other diseases in people and heartworm and other deadly diseases to pets. The Aedes aegypti are invasive in Florida and make up just 4% of the mosquito population in the Keys, but are responsible for virtually all of the mosquito-borne disease transmission to humans. Traditional tools are losing their effectiveness against this dangerous pest.
The good news is that in the coming 12 weeks, less than 144,000 of our Oxitec male non-biting mosquitoes are expected to emerge and mate with invasive Aedes aegypti females. The female offspring of these encounters cannot survive.
Oxitec mosquitoes are safe and self-limiting, do not bite, and have no impact on the Keys’ ecosystem. In fact our technology — which targets the Aedes aegypti only — offers advantages for beneficial insects like bees and butterflies. We’re proud to collaborate with the FKMCD in their quest to find more effective and environmentally friendly methods of controlling disease vectors.
We are proud of our technology, appreciate the invitation to work in the Florida Keys and will continue to communicate honestly and transparently with the public.
Meredith Fensom
Florida Keys