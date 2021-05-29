Who will take their bucket list road trip to the iconic Florida Keys when they are driving through swarms of genetically modified mosquitos (GMMs)? How many travelers may fear getting bitten by a GMM? This largely untested technology and relatively unknown is a big risk to our continued recovery. So, if you are not already asking why release this technology, let’s start asking why now?
We all know hurricanes deeply affect us in the Keys and the memory and impacts of Irma in 2017 are still felt today. In 2019, Fodors placed the Florida Keys on its “No List,” for 2020, advising not to visit the Keys because of our “sickly coral reefs,” a fragile ecosystem already in need of help. Before we could feel the impact of the “No list” we immediately faced another challenge when the world entered a global pandemic in 2020 and shutdowns cut off our tourism.
Many tourists didn’t travel and the Florida Keys initially, but that has changed. April was a record month for tourism but now we face a new self-imposed threat, the recent release of genetically modified mosquitoes.
Why release 500-plus million genetically modified mosquitos into an already fragile ecosystem and into a recovering tourism economy? Why release these largely untested, unnecessary and risky experiment when we are finally open and tourism may receive a relatively good 2021? Why release when one bad story or event sourced from these mosquitos can go viral and can negatively alter the already fragile Florida Keys forever?
We’ve all been hit with enough in the last few years, let’s not self-inflict another potential disaster upon ourselves. So let’s ask our elected Mosquito Control Board and our local government assemblies to stop the genetically modified mosquitoes expirement before it becomes too late. Even if you believe in the potential for the technology, surely you can agree to say NO to continuing this experiment when many questions still exist and with the Florida Keys a top destination to visit.
Let’s not risk the future of the Florida Keys on an unneeded, unproven, and untested new technology at this critical time. Let’s wait until we know more about them and their safety in our environment. Tell your elected government to stop this genetically modified release in our fragile Florida Keys. Visit http://www.StopGMM.com to learn more.
Craig Zabransky
Islamorada