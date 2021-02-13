BIG AND FAST - or BIPARTISAN
The question about legislation to fight COVID-19, rescue the economy, re-open businesses and schools, and save individuals from financial disaster over which they have no control, boils down to: What’s best, quickest and most effective?
President Biden and his team of scientists, doctors, economists and other experts created a multifaceted legislative plan, the $1.9 trillion Biden Relief Bill. The experts were unanimous about two points — since the crises are enormous and imminent (and had been mishandled), the size and immediacy of the remedies was critical. Economists pointed out that the biggest danger would be to do too little too slowly.
Biden campaigned on listening, unity and working “across the aisle,” and the Republican rebuttal to the Biden Relief package emphasized that promise when they submitted a $630 billion (one-third) counter offer. There will be amicable bipartisan discussions and negotiations, and some relatively minor compromises and improvements.
But, if you ask Americans who are suffering, while some are dying; and governors, mayors or small businesses from both parties who are on the front lines, their choice would be the same as the experts: go big and go fast. And that’s what will, and should, happen.
Roger C. Kostmayer
Key West