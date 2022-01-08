There’s been much debate about the Jan. 18 referendum on affordable housing for the 3.2 acres in Bahama Village. I’d like to address the top four questions so that voters are well-informed before going to the polls.
1) What does this referendum accomplish?
In the city’s charter, there is a land lease restriction for 20 years on the site. To build affordable housing, a lease of 50-plus years is required. If voters approve, we get money to build. If not, we don’t.
2) What is the number of homeownership units?
The original proposal specified commercial space. Community members asked this be removed to increase homeownership. We listened, eliminating it to increase ownership units to 28.
3) Won’t the housing create more traffic?
Actually, this is an opportunity to address traffic and congestion in the area. We plan to open Fort Street to Angela Street, with the goal of making it for pedestrian and bicycle traffic only. The goal is to work with the city Planning Department on vehicular traffic.
4) Affordable vs. market rate?
If the referendum passes, the funding to build the project with state funding requires the ity to implement a land-use restriction agreement within the lease of the site, which restricts the site to be used only as affordable rentals and homeownership for 99 years.