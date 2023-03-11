On Tuesday, Feb. 7, there was a required community meeting relating to a request for a proposed amendment to the Monroe County Comprehensive Land Use Plan as well as the land development code. These amendments intend to provide for specific accessory uses including docks, docking facilities, storage, garages, tiki huts and pergolas on platted vacant lots within the URM and IS land use zoning districts. The members of the Federation are strongly opposed to these proposed amendments.

This law is restricted to unincorporated Monroe County. It is hard to imagine that a similar law in any of our incorporated areas could get any support.