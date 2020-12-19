It is with great honor and pride that I write this letter to thank all the citizens of Monroe County and the folks that I have served with in some capacity while being a deputy sheriff with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.
The Keys are a great place to live, work and raise a family. The Keys are made great by the passion, dedication and spirit of the people who live here. My wife Peggy and I are a very proud to have been able to serve the citizens and hope that we were able to leave a positive mark on our community. Our son Spencer continues to serve while also working for Sheriff Rick Ramsay and I know he will strive to keep the same goals of safety, community and family as priorities for this wonderful area.
Sheriff Ramsay has instilled in his officers “Community, Integrity, Honesty and Professionalism,” which has been so easy to follow because of the support we receive from him and the folks of Monroe County.
Our time of 34 years here has been fabulous and made even greater by some very special people, including Mark Kohl, Lee Ann Holroyd, Rick Ramsay, Mike Sharp, Mike Forster, the Santes, the Yagels, the Baumans, the Cooks, our Tuesday dinner group, Joey Naples and the SUN 103 gang, Judy Hull and the entire Islamorada Chamber of Commerce group, the Upper Keys Rotary Club, Islamorada village staff, Terry Abel and his fire brigade, the folks at Island Community Church and San Pedro Church, and the District 6 deputies and all deputies of the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office that I was privileged to serve with.
There are so many more that I could name and I do not mean to leave anyone out, but I would need a full page and then some to talk about all the great people here.
Thank you again for all your kindness and support, and remember to look out for each other, help each other and be good to each other and there will be nothing that this community can’t accomplish.
Corey and Peggy Bryan
Upper Keys