Debt ceiling dilemma
The U.S. may be the only nation to maintain a recurring dangerous financial and political ritual called “raising the debt ceiling (DC)” — which has nothing to do with either debt or future spending. Raising the DC is about authorizing payment for goods and services already acquired by our government — meaning bills due from both the four years of the Trump administration and the 10 months of the Biden Administration.
Congress must authorize the money by mid-December or our failure to pay our bills will create a financial and economic disaster worldwide. Unemployment will go up, capital markets and our credit ratings will plunge.
If it occurs to you that getting rid of this DC thing, which has zero benefits to justify the high risk of catastrophe and no legal or Constitutional authorization, might be a good idea — you are exactly correct. Terminating the ancient DC process altogether would allow our country to pay its legitimate bills without going through a game of partisan political “chicken” in the next 30days, one that could easily trigger economic and human disaster every year.
Most of Wall Street, the business community and all of the U.S. Treasury believe that it would be wise and prudent for the U.S. to eliminate this clear and imminent danger being used by politicians to gain political advantage. If you agree, you might want to mention it to your president, senators and Congressmen. As the great American philosopher Pogo once said: “We’ve met the enemy ... and it’s us!”
Roger Kostmayer
Key West
Veterans Day gifts
Words are inadequate in describing the magnificent performances given by the band, safety patrol and specially assigned students at the Key Largo Elementary School, under the directorship of their extraordinary teacher and mentor Susan Bazin. Each grade level performed brilliant routines under the tutelage of their teachers and staff, demonstrating their thanks and gratitude for our nation's veterans.
Principle Darren Pais and the parents gathered around the event, beaming with pride, love and admiration for the fantastic performances given by these very happy and energetic children celebrating Veterans Day. Ms. Bazin coordinated this superb program flawlessly.
The following day at the Upper Keys Government Center supporting another Veterans Day observance, Ms. Bazin and her Community Band provided a stunning and breathtaking performance for the large audience in attendance. The U.S. Coast Guard Color Guard from Islamorada spectacularly carried out their duties opening the ceremony. "Amazing Grace" was played beautifully by Deputy Dave Campbell. Veterans Service Director Cathy Crane and Veterans Service Officer Jacinto Molina produced two riveting videos that astounded the audience. County Commissioner Holly Raschein delivered an exceedingly awesome speech that primed everyone for the ceremony.
Sheriff Rick Ramsay and his seputies, School Board members John Dick and Sue Woltanski, State Attorney and VFW Commander Dennis Ward, American Legion Islamorada Post 145, Am Vets and other dignitaries including Chaplain Tim Linck were in attendance. Veterans Brian Mundey, Capt. Ed Davidson, John Dick and Jacinto Molina gave compelling speeches on what Veterans Day means to them. It was a powerful ceremony.
John Donnelly
Key Largo
Boat, not the company
It was reported a few days ago on both the Sheriff’s Office Facebook page and on the front page of the Nov. 16 edition of the Citizen, that a man passed away after jumping off the Salty Bottom Charters boat.
While we are saddened to hear of this tragedy, the report was inaccurate. My brother and I own Salty Bottom Charters LLC and our boat was not involved in this accident.
The accident occurred on a boat named Salty Bottom, but it operates under another business name. My brother and I are locals, born and raised in Key West, who have put a lot of hard work into starting our own charter business, but unfortunately the inaccurate reporting of this incident is detrimental to our business.
This is not the first time that this name confusion has caused problems, but our business is sanctioned and legally operated under an LLC. We would greatly appreciate a correction in The Citizen in order to clear our reputation.
David Cottar Jr.
Key West