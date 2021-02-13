Let’s take a moment to congratulate ourselves. We’ve finally won a long-fought citizen campaign to get rid of four shallow sewage wells at Monroe County’s Cudjoe Regional Wastewater Treatment Plant, operated by the Florida Keys Aqueduct Authority, regulated by the Department of Environmental Protection.
It started with a court battle led by volunteer lawyers that lasted over two years. In 2015, we reached a settlement agreement that Cudjoe would dig a deep well and only use its four shallow sewage wells for backup. The deep well has been in operation for a few years, but it took until recently, after several more court battles and negotiations, to finalize the wording and work through the regulatory hurdles to make sure those shallow sewage wells would only be used as backup to the deep well.
Cudjoe Regional is a large facility, permitted to treat and dispose of almost 1 million gallons a day of partially treated sewage effluent, still containing nutrients, pharmaceuticals and emerging contaminants of concern. But now, thanks to citizen activism, primary disposal for all of that will be 3,000 feet below surface, not into shallow wells drilled only 100 feet down into porous limestone, which allows the sewage effluent to migrate to the fragile nearshore surface waters of the Lower Keys.
This victory was won because of the support and assistance of many, many residents of the Lower Keys. Signing petitions, writing county commissioners, going to meetings, spreading the word.
Lessons learned during the fight for a deep well at Cudjoe are now being used elsewhere throughout the Keys to stop shallow sewage wells.
This is the best kind of victory, one we all share.
Friends of the Lower Keys