The [Keys Style] magazine feature that celebrated 200 years of Key West and 400 years of the Keys glossed over some very disturbing elements of our history — namely the subjugation of Native American tribes that had settled the islands long before the colonists landed.
Your story did not include a shameful part of our history, which was basically the extermination of native people in a very disrespectful and disingenuous way.
Reading your article, one comes away with the impression that the bloodthirsty Seminoles “massacred” and “murdered” scores of innocent people without reason. You blatantly omit the narrative that surrounds the events of that time.
The atrocity of rounding up thousands of native people — men, women and children torn from their ancestral land — for ‘resettlement’ is clinically described by the article as “(...) ferret(ing) out the recalcitrant Seminoles”
The story says "While the native Tequesta and Calusa had long been gone from the Keys (...)”. I can’t help but wonder, where could they have ‘gone’? It sounds like they conveniently just disappeared, saving U.S. taxpayers the expense for resettlement, when in fact they were exterminated, forcefully resettled, and partially merged with the Seminole tribes.
The story says that "the Seminole insurrection started with the Dade Massacre (...)”, laying the blame for this event entirely on the Seminoles, when in fact this tragic incident was but one event of the war of extermination, that the U.S. government was waging against the native people.
When describing the “massacre on Indian Key” the story omits the events that lead to this tragedy: Salvor Jacob Housman had proposed a contract to the U.S. government. The contract would pay Housman $200 for every captured or killed Indian in South Florida.
Although Housman’s contract was never implemented, it might explain the feeling of resentment among the native population, especially with the continued forced resettlement attempts of the Seminoles by the U.S. government and the brutal treatment of native people for which Hausman was known.