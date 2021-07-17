Thank you for your thoughtful editorial ("When is enough enough, Key West").
I have been visiting here was since 1982 and moved here permanently in 1994. I grew up in the Greenwich Village section of New York City and saw it destroyed by over-development, tourism and gentrification. The artists who made it special could no longer afford to live there.
That is happening in Key West. My wife and I are currently in a small seaside town in Sicily, similar to Key West. The equivalent street to Duval Street is closed every evening and families including young children, teenagers and seniors eat and sidewalk restaurants and socialize. It is a mixture of locals and tourists.
It can be done, but volume will kill any sense of serenity. Greed must be kept in check. More is not better.
Dr. Fred Covan
Key West