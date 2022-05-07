A political consultant from Washington, D.C., recently released a poll indicating that we want to change our County Commission. Presently, the business of running the Florida Keys falls upon our five-member Monroe County Commission. Although the commissioners’ residences are required to be disbursed throughout five “districts” in the county, they are elected “at-large” by all voters in the county.
The petition seeks to change our government. Single-district voting means that we could only vote for or against one commissioner. The other four commissioners would not be accountable to us at all.
Many have felt frustration with how this works in Tallahassee. The Legislature reversed our sunscreen ban, overrode our vote on cruise ships and threatened to revoke our city charter. We were powerless. We have only one vote out of 40 in the state Senate, and one vote out of 120 in the House of Representatives. Single-district voting is not local control, it is relinquishing our right to vote for or against each of the commissioners.
Single-district voting may work for the feds, but if you have ever tried to complain to Nancy Pelosi, Chuck Schumer, Mitch McConnell, or Kevin McCarthy, you know that they don’t respond to people who do not live in their district. Is that what you want when you call about a problem? The Keys are unique, we depend upon Monroe County, our 120-mile-long, 42 bridge, lifeline to shore.
Please, don’t sign the petition. Don’t give up your right to vote.