Last week’s letters from Ed Swift and John Wells argue for an increase in local cruise ship operations. Specifically, they want the city to replace its “one-ship policy” with new rules to allow two cruise ships per day.

The one-ship policy was adopted by unanimous vote of the Key West City Commission last year. It is not the sweeping set of cruise regulations Key West voters adopted in the 2020 referendums. Nor is it the lawlessness that resulted when the state canceled that historic election. What this policy is, is a compromise.