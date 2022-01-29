The members of the Florida Keys Fishing Guides Association and the Lower Keys Guides Association, totaling more than 350 small businesses in District 39, are writing to voice our strong opposition to the seagrass mitigation bill (SB 198) Sen. Ana Maria Rodriguez is sponsoring this legislative session in Tallahassee.
Seagrass is the lifeblood of Florida’s fisheries. When it declines, our entire ecosystem suffers — as we saw during the 2015 seagrass die-off in Florida Bay. Seagrass health is intertwined with the livelihoods of fishing guides like us, who play a critical role in the Monroe County economy.
That’s why we are so concerned about SB 198 and the House companion (HB 349), which experts say would lead to a net loss of seagrass in Florida. The senator's recent amendments don’t make us feel any better about it.
This bill would make it easier for developers to get permits for projects that destroy seagrass in Florida. It’s being co-sponsored in the House by Rep. Toby Overdorf, an environmental consultant who stands to benefit financially off of such projects. This bill would let developers buy credits sold through privately run mitigation banks — greasing the skids for approval of their projects — yet there would be no guarantee that such credits would result in thriving seagrass elsewhere.
Biologists have found it’s very difficult to successfully replant seagrass, which is vulnerable to water quality, a perpetual problem in Florida. Why in the world would we make it easier to tear up the thriving seagrass we have remaining?
Even if replanted seagrass was guaranteed to be successful (which it can’t be, according to scientists), moving it away from its native location would hurt water quality and habitat in its original location. It’s a lose-lose proposition.
The timing of this bill could not be worse. In 2021, a record number of manatees starved to death in Florida after decades of seagrass loss depleted their food supply. The northern end of Biscayne Bay has lost about 90% of its seagrass cover over the past two decades, according to recent reports.
In Florida Bay, we need to protect as much healthy seagrass as possible as we continue to recover from the 2015 die-off.
This bill is a gift to developers in Florida — and a threat to those of us who make a living as fishing guides on Florida’s waters and want to protect them for the next generation.
Please withdraw this legislation and focus instead on improving water quality in Florida.
Capt. Steve Friedman
Commodore, Florida Keys Fishing Guides Association
Capt. Andrew Tipler
President, Lower Keys Guides Association