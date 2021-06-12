Last November, the people of Key West realized an opportunity and voted to protect our vitally important coral reefs from the impacts of the cruise ship industry. All who reside in the Florida Keys rely on these fragile communities indirectly, but for many industries of hard-working people their livelihoods rely quite directly on their survival and will die if we fail to protect them.
We sought this change through the very means we were raised to believe is the one way we can have a voice in the democratic process, by a grassroots public information campaign, getting referendums on the ballot, and letting the citizens decide. We did this by voting. But now foreign business interests and the wealthy few of our community wish to overturn this vote and silence the will of the people. Is there anything more anti-democratic or anti-American? I can’t think of any.
After SB 426 and HB 267 stalled, this preemption was pushed through as a last-minute floor amendment with limited debate and no opportunity for public participation. It is wrong to strip voters of their legitimate and democratic elections, and it is even worse to do so without transparency and public input. This bill will soon sit on the governor's desk for his signature. But I ask of Gov. Ron DeSantis, isn’t this in spirit the same as the initial bill, an attempt to overturn democracy by those wealthy few who place personal profits over their community and over the democratic voices of “We the People”?
Governor, we humbly ask that you veto this bill. We ask you to continue in your role as the governor who understands the importance of the environment and stands up for it and all those whose very livelihoods rely on it. We ask you to stand with the voters over the business interest of foreign entities or the wealthy few, to uphold democracy, and to let the people of not just Key West, but the state and the country know that their votes matter, that their voices are heard and are more than just background noise in the democratic process.
Shawn Martin
SurfRider Foundation, Florida Keys