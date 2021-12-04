Set to come before the Planning Board on Dec. 16 is an agenda item involving the potential limiting of public access and waterfront view to the Bight, as well as possibly changing the protected character and nautical charm of the Key West Historical Seaport itself.
Currently, the 1.23-acre property, also known as 700 Front St., with a wooden boardwalk fronting A&B Lobster House, Wahlburgers and the Bel Mare restaurants, is in a unique preservation and protected zone in place since 1991 (known as HRCC-2), which prohibits non-water-related retail and preserves waterfront access and views.
Local applicant-attorney Barton Smith, along with his partners out of Chicago, wish to abolish these protections, and rezone this property to a HRCC-1 zone, which permits as a “matter of right” high-density retail stores, transient rentals and strip bars, etc. In addition, it would abolish guaranteed waterfront views and access to the general public.
This city has a proud tradition of preserving its public access to the waterfront and 30 years ago passed a bond, buying up many of the properties surrounding the Bight. This long tradition of public access to our natural resources is embedded in the city’s Comprehensive Plan and should never be changed for this generation and the generations to come.
Please let your voices be heard on this most important subject matter by leaving an e-comment on the Planning Board agenda or attending the upcoming meeting.