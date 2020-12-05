I voted "Yes" on all three cruise ships referenda and charter amendments. It was passed overwhelmingly and voiced a clear mandate by the citizens.
I expect the city to vigorously and without reservation enforce and defend the law and the lawsuit that Pier B has filed to remove the Committee for Safer, Cleaner Ships (SCS) from the case. Pier B's actions are a continuing effort, in direct contravention of the public's will, and solely for their own benefit.
I understand SCS has offered to assist the city in its defense of the charter amendments at no charge to the city as part of a joint defense. I also understand the City Attorney has refused to engage with SCS, which I find inexplicable and quite possibly a dereliction of its responsibility.
Can anyone convey the rationale for this? The City Attorney needs to be directed by the Key West City Commission to sit and work with SCS, full stop.
Michael Shields
Key West