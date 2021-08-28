As a former state representative in Georgia who was involved in my home state’s own “Anchor Wars, ” I thought I had left it all behind when my wife and I relocated on our sailboat to Key West. Alas, after arrival, I discovered forces at work determined to eradicate the only affordable housing option here in Key West — live-aboard boats.
Who were those forces? The Monroe County Board of County Commissioners, in concert with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission. The Monroe County BOCC even passed a resolution supporting these actions and did not communicate their legislative intent to our city commissioners or our mayor. Their goal? To push our workforce down the road after 90 days at anchor. Many suspect the root of the problem wasn’t derelict vessels, but rather interrupted views of the rich and famous. The live-aboards? They could re-anchor again in another area, which, of course, would do environmental damage to the sea bottom. There had to be a better way.
Working with activists and a lobbyist in Tallahassee, we crafted a compromise to put eviction off until we had mooring balls installed. The City of Key West liked what they saw and passed a unanimous resolution supporting this language. Specifically, the compromise in SB1086 read as follows:
“Notwithstanding the commission rules adopted pursuant to this section, this section is not effective for Monroe County until the county approves, permits, and opens new moorings for public use, including at least 250 moorings within 1 mile of the Key West Bight City Dock and at least 50 moorings within the Key West Garrison Bight Mooring Field.”
The bill passed with the support of both our state representative and state senator. Unfortunately, our county and FWC were again at work even a week before Gov. Ron DeSantis signed the bill. Their stated goal? Reducing or eliminating the mooring ball provision. The boating public nor boating groups were consulted. Plans were laid and tasks assigned in particular to our Marine Resources Team to “compile data on vessel numbers.” In other words, find data to support the conclusion the county had already drawn.
Another bill was passed a few years back calling on the FWC to conduct a study on anchoring from which sensible, well-thought-out legislation could be drawn. To my knowledge, that study was never conducted. Instead, we get ready, fire, aim.