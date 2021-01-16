We just completed another remarkably successful season for The Salvation Army Red Kettle Program in Marathon. I want to thank Winn-Dixie and Publix for allowing us to station our kettles at their stores.
Thank you to each and every volunteer. You are the heart and soul of the Red Kettle Program. Approximately 40 helpers stepped up this year to Ring the Bell. Volunteers included the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, Rotary members, Isla Bella Resort employees, Marathon Fire Department, Habitat for Humanity, City of Marathon employees and council, Publix employees, and many individuals from our town and surrounding areas.
The Marathon volunteers go above and beyond to create their own Christmas costumes, bring music, play live music, share pictures on Facebook, engage passersby to “get into the spirit of Christmas” and to give to others. We increased our donations this year by more than 60% from last year, even in the middle of a most challenging year.
Thank you to every one of you; thank you to everyone who put something into the kettles, from loose change to big dollars. Every donation counts and is so appreciated. And, what we collect here stays in our own area.
We look forward to making the Red Kettle program bigger and better each year.
Thank you so much.
Loretta Geotis
Marathon