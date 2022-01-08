The Salvation Army of the Florida Keys has successfully completed another Red Kettle donation season that ran from Thanksgiving through Christmas Eve.
Thank you to every volunteer who signed up for two-hour shifts to Ring the Bell and collect donations that stay in Monroe County and help us assist local families Thank you to every resident and visitor who dropped a donation into the kettle.
A special thank you to Winn-Dixie and Publix in Marathon for allowing The Salvation Army to be present at their locations. Every year, the management of both these stores are welcoming and easy to work with. Thank you to the managers and staff for sharing your space with us during the holidays.
Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, FWC, Marathon City Council, Marathon Fire Department, Rotary, Isla Bella Beach Resort, and businesses and individual friends including residents from Big Pine Key and Islamorada and the surrounding area stepped up to ring the bell. To each of you, I personally want to say thank you and express my gratitude for your time and effort.
For the second year now, the Marathon Red Kettle program has had an anonymous angel who has blessed us and surprised us with a gold coin. Whoever you are, we thank you and want you to know how much your generous donation is appreciated. We received donations of all sizes from the gold coin, sizeable checks, and cash right down to the pocketful of change. Every penny helps and every penny stays in the Keys and allows The Salvation Army to assist residents who are going through a tough time and need a bit of help with rent, utilities, clothing and household items, and other needs.
This year’s volunteer count totaled over 50 individuals who made the commitment, some dressed in Christmas costumes, offered a personal warm Christmas greeting, and gave of their time to help our own Monroe County residents. We are fortunate to live in a compassionate and generous community where it is proven that we help each other in times of need.