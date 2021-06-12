It's time our elected officials and their appointees to re-establish the concept of representing those who elected them to a public office, to listen and respect the views of the local residents regarding important issues that impact our lives.
One such issue is a development proposed in our community of Sugarloaf. Beginning with the purchase of 8 acres by developers three years ago at the entrance to South Point, and the subsequent proposed development of 88 affordable work force rental units, the planning department staff, the Planning Commission and a majority of our Monroe County Commissioners have moved forward with little or no regard to requests, comments, suggestions or complaints from the residents of Sugarloaf.
The December 2020 Planning Commission hearing was a "done deal" even before it began, local citizen reports from a wide field of subject experts were denied by county legal to fully present their findings. Planning Commissioners had little discussion before voting unanimously to approve the developers' proposal.
When public officials change from "representing the people" to "ruling over the people" they will move further away from playing by the rules. Nearly all specific aspects of the Lower Keys Livable CommuniKeys Plan have been ignored or "spun" to agree or bolster what county officials are mandating.
We all ask the question: "Why won't our elected public officials and their appointees represent us?" Why do they ignore our comments and not allow us any input?
They are supposed to "represent" us, no rule us.
Jack Marchant
Sugarloaf Shores