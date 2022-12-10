My husband and I are in our 70s and live on a one-car-wide lane where it is imperative that the lane remain clear for emergency vehicles. Beginning August 2021, this situation changed when a major construction project began on a large house across the lane. No longer did we have unfettered access to our home; we found we had to negotiate with the parking offenders related to the construction project. The first encounter was when the truck driver, in response to my husband's request to move the truck off the lane, said, "My boss said I could park anywhere ... "

From then on, we had to keep watch to be sure the lane was clear, especially when we wanted to leave the house. Returning to the house was even more difficult because we had to find the offender on the construction site. This process changed our rhythm of life and life became stressful.