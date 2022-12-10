My husband and I are in our 70s and live on a one-car-wide lane where it is imperative that the lane remain clear for emergency vehicles. Beginning August 2021, this situation changed when a major construction project began on a large house across the lane. No longer did we have unfettered access to our home; we found we had to negotiate with the parking offenders related to the construction project. The first encounter was when the truck driver, in response to my husband's request to move the truck off the lane, said, "My boss said I could park anywhere ... "
From then on, we had to keep watch to be sure the lane was clear, especially when we wanted to leave the house. Returning to the house was even more difficult because we had to find the offender on the construction site. This process changed our rhythm of life and life became stressful.
When pool digging started, it caused clouds of dirt and debris. I developed allergic symptoms requiring three over-the-counter medications before I got out of bed and continued taking them throughout the day.
The requisite "comfort castle" was placed about 12-plus feet from our house and car. When the truck servicing the "castle" arrived twice per week, the fumes permeated our car and house.
Before the project started, the construction company owner contacted us to let us know about the project and some inconvenience might occur. We also received a note from the new owners. Over the last 15 months, I have contacted the construction company owner several times regarding blocking the lane. The workers have become more cognizant and cooperative. And the comfort castle has been moved.
I relate this "saga" to illustrate the disregard for locals that makes us feel unheard and unattended. Here we have some second and third homeowners who arrive with money and an apparent lack of understanding about the need for demonstrated respect for their neighbors. Why are we taking the brunt of the wishes of the monied? There should be large taxes on projects situated in close neighborhoods and/or large donations to various nonprofits or sustaining parks. There must be accountability and responsibility.