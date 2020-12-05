For goodness sakes, please stop going on and on about flooding in one Keys neighborhood and calling it “sea level rise.” Obviously it doesn’t take a hydrology engineer to see that somehow what normally used to block the water from pouring into a neighborhood in one specific location has somehow been altered very specifically. Land masses haven’t sunk and there is no more water in the bay than there was 50 years ago.
Basic physics tells us that water always seeks its own level. Why isn’t the bay everywhere in the Florida Keys flooding all the streets? The bay doesn’t have different levels of water. Obvious answer for starters is that sea level rise isn’t the answer. Somehow water has been mechanically diverted from what worked in the past to keep water off the streets to some new unacceptable condition that some shallow thinkers are calling sea level rise. Somewhere, somehow a system to divert water has failed badly. Perhaps it has to do with the hurricanes that have created impacts here? Maybe it’s a man- made change? It’s time for research and facts, not hysteria that flies in the face of science, physics and common sense.
Please tell me why I’ve been able to live in the same canal home in the Lower Keys for over 30 years and haven’t seen 1 inch of so-called sea level rise. If current projections of sea level rise were even close to accurate, I’d be seeing at least a couple inches of difference. I’m not. Please explain how sea level rise is happening in one place but not in another. Please explain how a hypothesis that defies science and common sense can be the cause of this one neighborhood’s inconvenience.
Pete Myers
Lower Keys