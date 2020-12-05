You [Key West mayor and commissioners] and I are fortunate to live in a democracy and you were elected to represent our democratically expressed will, and our safety.
Eighty percent of Key West voters called for safer, cleaner ships and a safer future that protects our quality of life. One-hundred percent of Key West voters agree that elections must be respected, and be implemented by both our elected officials and by our public employees, like City Attorney and City Manager.
Behind-the-scenes attempts to sabotage election results at any level (national, state or Key West) are unacceptable and must not be tolerated, because it perverts our most precious principle of free and fair elections in government for the people..
It is clear that the city's Legal Department is refusing to fully and fairly: implement the people’s will, save the people’s money by cooperating with the Safer, Cleaner Ships (SCS) Committee’s attorneys and, apparently, is aiding big money corporate interests that conflict with the needs of the people.
I ask, in the long-term interest and welfare of our unique community, that you take the following urgent actions:
1) Instruct the city's Legal Department to support SCS’s motion for intervention, so SCS can continue to defend the amendments in court;
2) Instruct the city's Legal Department to vigorously defend the election results and the charter amendments;
3) Instruct the city's Legal Department to negotiate a joint defense agreement with SCS; and
4) Demand regular public updates on this case from the City Attorney at Key West City Commission meetings.
Roger Kostmayer
Key West