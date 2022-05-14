I am the political consultant from Washington, D.C. referenced in a May 7 Letter to the Editor opposing a referendum to move our county commissioners to single-member districts. A few questions were asked as part of a broader poll in Monroe County that indicated moving to single-member districts is popular in the Keys. It is understandable that nearly all of our commissioners have gone on the record opposing the petition drive. Change is hard, and politicians are not naturally inclined to give up power, whether real or perceived.
Their main argument, that they make decisions that affect the entire county so they should be “accountable” by the entire county is exactly the opposite. If every commissioner is voted on by all the voters, then the commissioners would end up being largely the same. This was apparent last week when on “Morning Magazine,” Joe Moore asked Commissioner Craig Cates why the County Commission doesn’t seem very controversial. Cates’ take was that voters were not as engaged at the county level because attending county commission meetings is more difficult. Our point exactly. Cates also noted that single-member districts would make it easier and less costly to run for commissioner. We agree. Currently, none of the commissioners up for re-election have any real opposition.
Key West went without a commissioner for months. Jim Scholl was recently appointed. I’m glad he stepped forward. I don’t have any statistical data, but my sense from talking to members of the community is that he is very popular. While he is a Republican in what is a more Democratic district, his management of Key West and his relationship with our community transcends party. Which is why, I suspect, he is the only commissioner who signed our petition to have this referendum even though he would be most “at risk” from an electoral perspective. He knows his community and is not afraid of voters from another party.
No system of government is perfect. If you believe we should have the opportunity to vote, go to http://www.keysrep.com for information about how you can sign a petition.