Upon reading the article of the transition to Emily Nixon from Tom Callahan as Executive Director of the SOS Foundation, some parishioners encouraged me to write to you as to why the SOS Foundation began 14 years ago.
In 2006, parishioners approached Fr. Paco Hernandez to open a St. Mary Star of the Sea Outreach Mission on Stock Island. They sensed there were needs among us that necessitated a response, but not knowing the greatest need. It opened with responses for possible needs: a chapel for a prayer group, religious education for families who did not have transportation to religious education at 1010 Windsor Lane and food distribution to sustain residents in the Lower Keys. Zach Bentley became the Executive Director. Food supplementation fast became the evident primary need for a response.
Surprised by these needs and without a budget for these services, Zach and Mary Bentley contributed substantially to the success of the Outreach Mission.
Zach Bentley became the Parish Manager. Tom Callahan assumed the position of Executive Director. The Mission continued to lack food items to keep up with the demand. I remember saying to Tom that maybe this is the best the parish could provide. Tom retorted: yes, this is the best this parish can provide. But we can do better.
Tom Callahan created the SOS Foundation as an independent 501 c-3 to access better funding for food supplementation. As such, the SOS Foundation expanded and continues to broaden its services for the well-being our brothers and sisters in need.