Recently we have had some health issues, actually scares, in our home, and I would like to express my gratitude and appreciation to our own Key West Fire Department EMTs who promptly arrived at our house with a tremendous amount of compassion and strength to help out in any way possible. They were absolutely wonderful.
The next issue was to get the patient to a very important doctor appointment. We were given the Fire Department’s non-urgent number to call when we needed help to get the patient from the house to the car and back after the appointment.
The crew arrived within minutes. Led by Isaac, again they were, again, kind, compassionate and super strong. Upon leaving the doctor, we phoned and they were waiting for us at the house to get our patient back safely inside. It is a wonderful service at no charge to locals.
The gals at Island Home Care are just as wonderful.
This is not the first letter that I have written to you with praise for Key West and pride in being a Key West Citizen for almost 50 years. In these strange and difficult times, those of us who are long-time residents sometimes lose sight of what a special and wonderful place Key West is to live. It is not about the sun, sand and palm trees. It is about community, caring and sharing real bonds. It is about all of the services the city provides us with, the thoughtfulness and kindnesses found in a small town.
With much pride in being a Key West citizen and with total gratitude, I hope that everyone has the same experience when needing help.