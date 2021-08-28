For the rest of this year, there are eight to 10 “smaller” high-end ships now scheduled for Mallory Dock (and 17 possibilities for 2022).
That is because ships of this size are specifically built to be very expensive, “exclusive extended boutique voyages.” These types of ships just don’t exist in numbers enough to make a very positive economic impact on Key West. The city and businesses in our downtown retail areas, bike rentals, glass-bottom boats, tours, gift shops etc. and attractions will lose potentially millions in revenues.
It is my belief that had the voters known that the result of their vote against the ships would wipe out the ships to this extent that the 20% difference in the referendum would certainly have been overcome. I also believe that the vote while the COVID pandemic was an unknown also skewed the vote. Safer, Cleaner Ships misled the press and public. The most egregious untruth was the misleading information regarding the extent of negative environmental impact from turbidity caused by ships.
Our city is being faced with well over $1 million in cruise ship revenue shortfalls and will have to make that up in increased taxes or cut services. According to the U.S. Navy leasehold, the revenue from the Mole Pier was supposed to go toward maintaining the new park. Now this burden will fall entirely on the taxpayers. In future years, the value and taxes of Lower Duval real estate will fall as a result of fewer people in the area. This will also increase taxes on the rest of Key West to make up the difference.
Our tourist-based economy was built over many years and included cruise ship revenue, but we now have a big economic hole that will need to be replaced with … what?
Any clear-thinking person would vote for ranking ships on their environmental practices and records. The campaign for the vote was misleading on the reasons to limit visiting cruise ships and our City Commission never discussed the referendum or provided leadership prior to our vote to outline the possible tax impacts. A phase-in period for any new system is standard practice.
Why don’t we have another referendum and discuss the pros and cons on truth-based facts? The alternative is to simply force more local working people out with higher taxes and therefore higher rents.