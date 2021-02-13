As you are well aware, nurses, EMTs, paramedics assorted technicians, aides and doctors have been providing an extraordinary effort to care for us during COVID pandemic. They do this despite personal risk. Many have become ill. As a community, they deserve much more than we can give them in return.
Please take the time to thank them. Tap your horn at an ambulance. If you can afford it, send some wings or pizza to the hospital and/or the local fire stations. It's far from over, but they are here for you.
Remind them you care.
Bruce Guerdan, MD, MPH
Key West