When I clean up our Lower Keys roadsides, it is often the bright and shiny new litter that first gets my attention. Then, when I remove the shiny piece, I often find a not-so-new and shiny older piece of litter under the new litter. And when I pick up the not-so-new and shiny litter that was under the new and shiny litter, I find even older litter underneath that!
Major components in the litter stream are fast food plastics, cups/lids/straws, single-use plastic checkout bags, beverage containers, glass, plastic and aluminum.
Previous city/county/state solutions to litter have failed to make a difference to this continual stream of litter that builds on itself.
Solutions we have not put in place that could make that difference:
• Beverage container deposits will put a bounty on a large portion of the litter stream. Ban foam containers altogether — there are good alternatives. Support a small tax on single-use checkout bags (and cigarette filters), if not banning them altogether;
• The litter on our roadsides, shorelines and beaches is largely a political legacy willed to society by decades of failed political leadership. Today's bright and shiny city/county/state political leaders need to break this decades-old cycle of failure and implement new strategies to deal with the major components of the litter stream. Otherwise, each new layer of leaders will leave a political legacy that is simply one more layer of litter.