When I clean up our Lower Keys roadsides, it is often the bright and shiny new litter that first gets my attention. Then, when I remove the shiny piece, I often find a not-so-new and shiny older piece of litter under the new litter. And when I pick up the not-so-new and shiny litter that was under the new and shiny litter, I find even older litter underneath that!

Major components in the litter stream are fast food plastics, cups/lids/straws, single-use plastic checkout bags, beverage containers, glass, plastic and aluminum.