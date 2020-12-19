I am one of the vunerables: elderly with several unlying health conditions. Still working remotely from home, don't go downtown, don't go to restaurants.
This past week I heard the airplanes that go over my house, one after another, coming in to Key West. It was non-stop, every 10 minutes, another plane.
How many visitors came in to the Key West airport last week? Were they tested for COVID? Did they quarantine when they arrived? Long pause ... sorry, I had to pick myself off the floor where I fell from laughing.
Tell me again, how are Key West residents being protected from this infectious influx? I sure am grateful I don't work in the hospitality or food service businesses.
Jean Gregory
Key West