I am writing to express my delight and the comfort that my wife and I experienced as we received the COVID-19 Moderna vaccine at The College of the Florida Keys earlier this month. Since we were emerging from a year of health stress and seclusion we arrived at the college with concern.
The process the team offered to us was efficient, cheerful and assurance. Immediately two of the smiling staff met us as we arrived in our car. The each step along the way we were greeted and guided toward our vaccine goal. Quickly we moved along forward toward to the reward of our vaccine. Then, bang, we were done. After our wait time had passed, I looked at my watch. From our arrival to our departure only 30 minutes had passed. Amazing!
The whole procedure was so well-organized and filled with gracious assistance we left with enormous thanks for the staff's accomplishments. Please convey our deepest thanks for all for their gift to our health and well-being.
Poochie and Bob Myers
Key West