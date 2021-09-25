The state’s 16 seaports have been a tremendous source of economic wellbeing for Florida and for Key West.
The vote cast to pass a virtual ban on cruise ship activity in Key West was 7,852 for and 5,087 against. However, many of our working people cannot afford home prices or rents in Key West and live off the island from Stock Island to Big Pine Key. These 10,304 voters were disenfranchised from voting in this election, but many of them will have their livelihoods and jobs affected by the outcome of this vote. Key West voters were misled to believe that there were many smaller cruise ships available to come to Key West. This simply isn’t true.
Throughout Key West’s history Key West has welcomed all vessels into its port. Now the 288 cruise ships scheduled for port calls in 2022 have been reduced to 18 by this referendum. Once the Caribbean, the Bahamas and Mexico reopen for business we will be economically devastated by 20 to 30% less economic activity. The Marine Sanctuary has never cited our ships channel used by the Navy or cruise ships as detrimental to our coral reef. Any harbor plume that might be a future problem can be mitigated by maintenance dredging of the channel as it has for decades.
The city has just raised taxes by 5%. This will be the first of many increases without the revenue that the cruise ships provide us. As property rental rates fall commercial property values will have to be lowered. As city revenue goes down, taxes must go up. As apartment rents increase proportionately and homeowners will have to pay more to keep the city functional. Taxes will have to shift to homeowners and rentals in our near future. No city can continue to raise salaries for city employees and initiate new programs as tax revenues decrease.
The citizens of Key West need to wake up. Our economy includes cruise ships. We need them. Perhaps we need to have another referendum?